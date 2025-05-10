The New York Giants received positive reviews for their work in the 2025 NFL draft with the first round in particular drawing praise. Some believe the Giants won Round 1 when they selected Penn State standout Abdul Carter third overall before trading back into the round to land former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.

If all goes according to plan for the G Men, those first two selections will provide the team with a perennial All-Pro defensive end and a franchise quarterback. Head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are the two people most responsible for adding Carter and Dart. The only issue is they may not be around to reap the benefits of those players’ potentially long and productive careers as the Giants need to turn things around quickly to save their jobs.

Fortunately for New York’s current leadership, the team’s first-rounders are off to a strong start. Giants’ rookie minicamp began Friday, providing a very early look at the team’s new talent. And Dart Impressed on his first day, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz on X.

“He put a lot of time and effort into it,” Daboll said of Dart’s first Giants practice. However, the passer’s preparation did not come as a surprise to New York’s head coach. The young QB reportedly even met with his new teammates at the hotel prior to the practice.

The Giants need to win with Wilson to continue developing Dart

Dart is viewed as the Giants’ quarterback of the future. He’s a skilled passer with the tools to develop into a successful NFL signal caller. And under Daboll’s tutelage, he has a chance to reach his substantial potential.

Daboll has a reputation for developing young quarterbacks, most notably he worked with Josh Allen in Buffalo as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.But he won’t have the opportunity to work with Dart long term if the Giants suffer another disappointing season with Daboll at the helm.

New York has missed the playoffs each of the last two years and the team has made the postseason just once in Daboll’s three-year tenure as head coach. If the Giants fail to make the playoffs in 2025, owner John Mara will likely move on from Daboll and Schoen.

Despite the pressure to win now, the Giants won’t be relying on Dart in his rookie season. The team signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21 million contract this offseason. Wilson is expected to be the team’s starter in 2025. However, the Giants also brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal.

The veteran quarterback room ensures that Dart can focus on developing in his rookie year. But things could look very different in 2026 depending on Wilson’s and/or Winston’s success this season.