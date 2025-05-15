When Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants mere weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft – and shortly after they also signed Jameis Winston – it turned heads around the league.

Why would Wilson sign onto a team like the Giants when there was no guarantee they wouldn't be drafting his replacement shortly thereafter, which they did in Jaxson Dart – when there were opportunities like going to the New Orleans Saints or returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers that were still on the table.

Well, part of it might be because Wilson just really loves New York, as he broke down in an interview with ESPN.

“Just New York City, you know, it's a funny story. You know, my uncle he ended up passing away, but he was a big-time lawyer in New York for a long time, and everything else. And I always came to New York. I always loved New York City because he was always here. He's just an amazing individual,” Wilson recalled.

“I mean, I used to always, he always wore a Yankees hat. And it doesn't matter if he's come to, you know, back in the day when I was starting as a young rookie, he'd come to the, I remember I played this game in Chicago as a rookie. And he came to the game; he wouldn't take his Yankees hat off. I was like, ‘Oh, you got to at least put, you know, this beanie on, Seahawks beanie on or something, you know?' And so I just, I've always loved New York.

“I've always loved, obviously, the Yankees. I've always, you know, being a Yankee, obviously being a New York Giant now, man, what a privilege, what an honor. I mean, this team's been going since 1925, man. It's a blessing to be a part of it and the traditions, and what that means. And a guy like Eli Manning coming to talk to us, a guy who I got to compete against many a times, I really respect, you know, being, talking to us as players the other day, and what it takes to be a Giant and what that means. And so I'm looking forward to it and all the great things, and also the obstacles and all that. But New York City is a great city to be in.”

Now granted, would Wilson have opted against a trip to New York if the Steelers, Saints, or another team entirely decided to hand him a massive contract with multiple years of security? Yeah, at this point, Wilson is a journeyman who will get his work where the work is to be getting, with an ability to be picky no longer afforded to the 10-time Pro Bowler. Still, it is cool to learn his connection to New York, as it should make his time starting for the Giants all the more special, no matter how long it lasts.