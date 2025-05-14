While the offseason hasn't gone according to plan, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was seen enjoying a Bar Mitzvah by dancing in a new social media post.

A video from Shimi Jay on TikTok shows the third-year signal-caller dancing at a recent Bar Mitzvah. “Tommy Cutlets rocking at a Bar Mitzvah,” he wrote over the video.

TRENDING: #Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito dancing at a Jewish "Bar Mitzvah" birthday celebration this week.

He is seen dancing in a circle with a young boy and a man. After they are done spinning, DeVito embraces both of them with a dap-up. Other kids then came over to greet DeVito afterward.

Who is Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito?

DeVito is entering his third year with the Giants. He was previously signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Syracuse from 2017-21 before transferring to Illinois for the 2022 season.

His NFL debut came in Week 8 of the 2023 season. DeVito came in during the Giants' 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets. He threw seven passes, completing two for -1 yards. However, he did have 12 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He once again came in the following week in relief of an injured Daniel Jones against the Las Vegas Raiders. After Jones' season-ending injury was confirmed, DeVito was named the starting quarterback.

He then had a string of successful starts against the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers, beating all three teams. During that stretch, he threw for 595 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

His “Linsanity”-like run came to an end after a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and subsequent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was benched during the Eagles game after throwing 55 yards on 16 passes. DeVito would throw two more passes against the Eagles a couple of weeks later during their second matchup.

In his second year, DeVito appeared in three games. Jones returned for the Giants and assumed the starting job. However, Jones was eventually benched (and later released), and DeVito was named the starter. In his first start of the 2024 season, DeVito and the Giants were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-7. DeVito threw for 189 yards and was sacked four times.

He was injured and missed the next several weeks. DeVito would return to the lineup against the Baltimore Ravens in another blowout loss. He threw just 68 yards in the game.

Still, the Giants re-signed DeVito ahead of the 2025 season. He is the only quarterback from the 2024 roster returning. However, they added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. The Giants also traded up to select Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.