The New York Giants are hosting an ex-Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wideout who is currently a free agent. The franchise is trying to add as many weapons as possible to an offense that struggled the previous season. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are currently on the hot seat and need a major bounce-back year. The Giants went 3-14 in 2024 and are coming off an NFL Draft that, on paper, looks very encouraging. One of the highlights of the night one was the organization trading up for highly touted quarterback Jaxson Dart in the late first round.

The All-SEC quarterback, however, is likely not the immediate future under center for the franchise. That title likely goes to free agent signing Russell Wilson, and Joe Schoen is trying to give the future Hall of Famer more help. According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, New York is hosting free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis. The 26-year-old has previously played under Daboll as an offensive coordinator with the Bills. Davis recently visited the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

This Giants team has the potential to significantly improve their record

It will not be easy for New York to rise significantly in the NFC East. The division is stacked with the top two teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, meeting in the NFC Championship last season. The Dallas Cowboys also have playoff-sized expectations in 2025 after an injury-riddled 2024. That being said, this Giants' roster can shock much of the public. With its selection of Abdul Carter, New York has potentially the best defensive line in the NFL.

Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and now Carter will be an absolute nightmare for offensive lines to handle weekly. In addition, the offense has some weapons that Russell Wilson should work well with. This includes Pro Bowl wideout Malik Nabers, All-Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and the Giants' selection of Arizona State superstar tailback Cam Skattebo in the fourth round.

Overall, Gabe Davis would fit in aptly on this roster. The Fernandina Beach, Florida native has terrific straight-line speed that could make him a great fit across from Nabers. Davis is also excellent at running after the catch, giving Wilson a safety valve to go to on wide receiver screenplays. Overall, it'll be hard to tell how good this Giants' team is early on with all the new pieces, but there is much more talent on this roster now than just a few months ago.