Among the many that were hyped up after the New York Knicks won Game 2 against the Boston Celtics was New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reaction following the Knicks' second 20-point comeback against the Celtics. “YESSSSSS SIRRRRRR!!!!” his post began. “[Knicks,] Baby! Wow.”

It appears Wilson is buying into the Knicks hype. After all, he is now the quarterback of the New York Giants, so he has to represent the city.

Fans in the comments had mixed reactions to Wilson's post. One mimicked his famous “Broncos Country, let's ride” quote by saying, “NY Nation[,] LET'S RIDEEE.”

Another fan did not like Wilson posing as a New York sports fan. “You ain't one of us,” they responded. “[You're] getting benched by game 6.”

A different fan shared a similar sentiment. “Now you know I love you[,] Russ. But baby[,] you've been a Giant for a nano-second. Stop playing with us like that[,] my dude. Just stop,” they wrote.

On May 7, 2025, the Knicks and Celtics played Game 2 of their playoff series. In the second half, the Knicks found themselves down 20 points. Once again, they managed to come back and win it.

However, they did not need overtime to beat the Celtics this time. They went up by one point with 12 seconds to go. Mikal Bridges had another steal to seal the game for New York.

It was another second-half collapse by the Celtics. The Knicks only outscored them 50-40 in the second half, but it was enough to chip away at the lead and win.

Karl-Anthony Towns stepped up big time, scoring 21 points and having 17 rebounds. Bridges had another three steals, and Josh Hart had 23 points on 9/15 shooting.

The series will now head to Madison Square Garden for the third and fourth games. We will see if Wilson decides to support the team at home during one of the games.

Previously, Russell Wilson attended a Knicks game following his signing with the Giants. He attended their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. He was shown sitting in “Celebrity Row” and he threw a pass to someone in the crowd.

Wilson is getting ready for his first offseason program with the Giants. He signed with the team after a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which he led them to a 6-5 record as the starter.

He will have competition throughout training camp. The Giants also signed Jameis Winston in free agency. They also drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Not to mention, Tommy DeVito is still on the roster.