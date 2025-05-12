May 12, 2025 at 11:24 AM ET

Just days into his career as part of the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart has been impressing fans at their minicamp.

He went viral for one particular clip from the Giants' minicamp. Dart is seen spinning the ball in his hands before delivering a deep ball. As he drops back, he gives a quick pump fake before unleashing a deep throw. Before he throws it, he can be seen spinning it in his hand.

While it is unclear if Dart intends to do this during live game snaps, it drew attention from fans online. NFL Notifications on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to have faith in Dart after seeing the clip. “Jaxson Dart is the name that will bring the Giants back from irrelevancy,” their caption read.

It is encouraging to see Giants fans get hyped up over one of their quarterbacks. Of course, Dart still has a long journey ahead if he hopes to become the team's starting quarterback. Moves like this may help his case, though.

Giants' new quarterback, Jaxson Dart

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart. Previously, they picked Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

Dart is the third major quarterback acquisition the Giants have made this offseason. They also signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency.

What the Giants plan on doing is unclear. Wilson is a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and Winston is a former first-overall pick.

They will provide mentorship to the young quarterback. However, if he continues to impress throughout minicamp and training camp, the team may have a tougher decision to make than they anticipated.

It is hard to keep young quarterbacks on the bench in today's NFL. The days where quarterbacks would wait years behind a veteran are long gone — Jordan Love is the last example of this strategy.

Dart is coming off playing his third season with the Ole Miss Rebels. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2022 after spending his freshman year with USC.

He had his best season of his collegiate career in 2024. Dart threw for over 4,200 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He added almost 500 more yards rushing with three touchdowns on the ground.

Now, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are hoping he saves their jobs. They are coming off a disastrous 3-14 season.