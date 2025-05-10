May 10, 2025 at 10:40 AM ET

Even though Jaxson Dart could be the New York Giants' quarterback of the future, he might not get the opportunity right away. Despite the Giants drafting Dart in the first round, they still have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston at the No. 1 and 2 quarterbacks.

Either way, Dart knows his place on the roster and understands that his mentality won't change. He elaborated more on that point, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

“I'm a competitor, so I'm going to come to work each and every day and do my best to make everybody around me better,” Dart said. “I understand what the situation is, but for me, I care about winning. There's nothing fun about losing.

“So it doesn't matter where you're at on the depth chart, if you're playing this much or not playing this much, if you're losing, it sucks. So, for me, I want to make the team better, and that's my focus.”

He's a team player, and that cannot be understated. Typically, first-round picks tend to think that they deserve to start. Dart sees individuals like Wilson and Winston as leaders, which alone is an encouraging sign to the fan base.

Jaxson Dart is ready for whatever role with the Giants

Two veterans leading the charge could be essential for Dart. Wilson has Super Bowl experience, and Winston has legitimate starting experience.

After Dart said that Winston was one of his favorite quarterbacks growing up, it's a full-circle moment. He'll continue to work as hard as ever under the tutelage of those two.

Also, the Giants' coaching staff has loved what they've seen from the former Ole Miss quarterback. Even after potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders, they picked Dart.

It's not the skills that stand out. It's the work ethic, drive, and desire to be better, as well as to push his teammates to be better. That alone was a major factor as to why he was drafted.

Still, leading the SEC in passing yards and completion percentage is beyond impressive. His mix of deep-ball accuracy, excellence in the intermediate range, and ability to extend plays caught national attention.

Most importantly, though, it was his work ethic that was the star of his collegiate career.

No matter what, it will be a matter of time until Dart gets playing time. Whether it is this season or next, the franchise has made one thing clear.

They want Dart to be the quarterback of the future.