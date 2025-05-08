The New York Giants put in the work to overhaul their quarterback room this offseason. New York signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. They also traded up into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Jaxson Dart. It appears that the Giants kept the pressure on the Titans related to the first overall pick.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen trolled Titans GM Mike Borgonzi during the 2025 NFL Draft. Schoen made one final call about Tennessee's first overall pick while they were on the clock.

“You gonna pick?” Schoen joked while calling Borgonzi. “I had to do it, I had to do it. Alright man well good luck to ya man… thought I'd give one more swing.”

Schoen then addressed his war room and jokingly confirmed that “Tennessee's gonna pick, I think Ward's going here.”

The Giants put in a ton of leg work to try and trade up to the first overall pick. New York wanted to get its hands on QB Cam Ward, just like Tennessee did.

New York reportedly offered a huge package to Tennessee in the hopes of getting Ward. The Giants offered the third overall pick, next year's first-round pick, and “other picks” in their final offer.

It is fun to see Daboll never give up on trading for the pick, even though he knew there was no success of pulling off a trade on draft night.

When did the Giants know they would trade up for QB Jaxson Dart?

New York needed to find a backup plan with Cam Ward outside of their reach. They ended up settling on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants apparently took almost the entire pre-draft process before deciding on Dart as their guy.

One team source told ESPN that New York took until the Monday of draft week to decide that Dart was their target. The source said that “at that point [Dart] had checked all the boxes.”

It is also interesting to note that the Giants decided precisely where in the first round they wanted to trade up.

The Giants did not want to trade up past the Steelers at the 21st overall pick. Many around the NFL thought the Steelers would be the destination to trade up as they desperately need a starting quarterback. However, New York was confident that Pittsburgh would draft a defensive player.

They were correct, as the Steelers picked DT Derrick Harmon at 21st overall.

The Giants have their guy in Dart. Now Giants fans have to wait and see if he will develop into their next franchise quarterback.