May 10, 2025 at 11:12 AM ET

Although Cam Skattebo lived out his NFL dream, the New York Giants running back has the same mentality. He wants to prove people wrong.

Despite the numerous accolades, Skattebo acknowledges that he has plenty of work to do.

I asked @camskattebo5 how he keeps finding that chip on his shoulder. What an a see from the #NYGiants rookie: pic.twitter.com/Fyc5lGXx1s — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“How many snaps in the NFL have you seen me play?” Skattebo said in a tweet by Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “Zero, right? I’ve proved nothing. I’ve proved what I am in college, but nothing at this level. Now, where I am at, I have to prove myself.”

Skattebo has some competition with Tyrone Tracy Jr and Devin Singletary in the backfield. However, the former Arizona State running back is riding high off an electric season.

For starters, he led the Big 12 in rushing yards and touchdowns. Not to mention, he was nearly in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

His heroic efforts helped the Sun Devils reach the Peach Bowl. They gave Texas football a run for its money, quite literally. The Longhorns had no answer for Skattebo in the second half.

The performance was so impressive that Skattebo won the Peach Bowl MVP. It was the first time that a player from the losing team secured the award.

Cam Skattebo wants to prove his worth with the Giants

Going from college to the NFL isn't easy in the slightest. It's a hard reset. For many, it's a tough adjustment when they were the top dog for years.

However, Skattebo is accustomed to proving himself. After transferring from Sacramento State, the former Sun Devil spent two seasons in Tempe, where he proved himself.

Being a receiver, sometimes a quarterback, and an absolute workhorse won over the Arizona State faithful. His grit, hard-nosed running, and underdog story make him an ideal fit with the Giants.

Skattebo, wearing No. 44 in the rookie minicamp, is further proof that he's essentially a linebacker with running back skills.

Either way, the Giants' rookie wants to prove himself yet again. It's the same story that might have the same outcome. He loves being underestimated, and it can be a valuable character trait.

Pairing him with fellow rookie Jaxson Dart could be a great one-two punch for New York's future. Either way, Skattebo's mentality won't change. That alone has won the fans over.

They were ecstatic when he was drafted by the Giants. Now, his production on the gridiron can be the next thing to win the fans, his teammates, and his coaches over.