A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tuesday was not a great one for the San Francisco Giants. Apart from suffering a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Giants also saw outfielder Michael Conforto suffer a lower-body injury. Following the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler shared an update on Conforto, who might need a day or two before getting back to action, with Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reporting that the team’s offseason acquisition is considered day-to-day.

Gabe Kapler said Michael Conforto is day to day with a bruised left heel. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 31, 2023

Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 against the Pirates and was responsible for the Giants’ only run of the contest when he drove Mike Yastrzemski to home with a single in the bottom of the first. Conforto’s injury comes just when the 30-year-old veteran is finding his groove at the plate. Over his last 12 games, Michael Conforto has hit .370 to go with a .404 OBP and .587 slugging. Over that same span, he also recorded three home runs and 11 RBI.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Conforto, who missed the entire 2022 MLB season due to injury, still has the door open for a chance to play in the series finale against the Pirates Wednesday night. If anything, it does not seem that his injury would warrant a trip to the injured list. If he gets ruled out for Wednesday’s contest, Michael Conforto could be back as soon as Friday when the Giants open a three-game series at home versus the Baltimore Orioles.

With their loss to the Pirates, the Giants are now hovering just above .500 with a 28-27 record — 5.5 games behind the National League West division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and four games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second spot in the division.