Tuesday was not a great one for the San Francisco Giants. Apart from suffering a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Giants also saw outfielder Michael Conforto suffer a lower-body injury. Following the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler shared an update on Conforto, who might need a day or two before getting back to action, with Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reporting that the team’s offseason acquisition is considered day-to-day.
Gabe Kapler said Michael Conforto is day to day with a bruised left heel.
— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 31, 2023
Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 against the Pirates and was responsible for the Giants’ only run of the contest when he drove Mike Yastrzemski to home with a single in the bottom of the first. Conforto’s injury comes just when the 30-year-old veteran is finding his groove at the plate. Over his last 12 games, Michael Conforto has hit .370 to go with a .404 OBP and .587 slugging. Over that same span, he also recorded three home runs and 11 RBI.
Conforto, who missed the entire 2022 MLB season due to injury, still has the door open for a chance to play in the series finale against the Pirates Wednesday night. If anything, it does not seem that his injury would warrant a trip to the injured list. If he gets ruled out for Wednesday’s contest, Michael Conforto could be back as soon as Friday when the Giants open a three-game series at home versus the Baltimore Orioles.
With their loss to the Pirates, the Giants are now hovering just above .500 with a 28-27 record — 5.5 games behind the National League West division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and four games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second spot in the division.