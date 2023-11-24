There have been some interesting updates regarding the status of Giants stars Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton.

Before the New York Giants host the New England Patriots this Sunday, the team could be without two key players on both sides of the ball. According to ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and wide receiver Darius Slayton didn't practice Friday.

DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and WR Darius Slayton (neck) won’t practice Friday, per Brian Daboll. The Giants say they will take those decisions up until Sunday. But not a good sign that Lawrence didn’t practice this week and Slayton is heading in wrong direction after being… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 24, 2023

However, in a sudden change, Slayton did in fact practice Friday as he's dealing with a neck injury. As said by head coach Brian Daboll, the two will likely be game-time decisions.

Change of plans: Darius Slayton (neck) is feeling better and was on the field practicing. https://t.co/4ZBiGeSOFE — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 24, 2023

For Lawrence, while he isn't officially “out” for Sunday's game, his status doesn't look good as he hasn't practiced all week. As for Slayton, it was a weird situation on the flip-flop of his practice status, but he's been limited.

Lawrence who is arguably one of the foundations of the Giants defensive lineman has racked up four sacks and 41 total tackles as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Because of how valuable he is for the team, playing him without a full week of practice seems very unlikely.

Slayton on the other hand currently has 30 catches for 419 yards and a touchdown. He's also significant for the team as he has been New York's leading receiver in front of tight end Darren Waller and wideout Wan'Dale Robinson.

The Giants need all the help they can get as they are 3-8 on the season, which puts them last in the NFC East and one of the worst in the conference. They were on a three-game losing streak until they beat the Washington Commanders last weekend as New York looks to build off of that performance against the Patriots Sunday.