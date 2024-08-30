The New York Giants are looking forward to the 2024 NFL season in more ways than one. First, they look to bounce back from a disappointing elimination last season at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Next, the Giants want to enter the postseason in celebration of their 100th anniversary in the league. To mark the occasion, the Giants made dramatic changes to their home field at MetLife Stadium, which earns fans' praise and excitement.

On Thursday, the team uploaded photos of their new-look field on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption “Throwing it back for our 100th season home opener.”

The Giants' 100th anniversary at MetLife Stadium

Giants fans are lucky in that their favorite team is one of the NFL's most storied franchises. Since their founding in 1925, the Giants have become a multi-billion-dollar corporation and won eight NFL championships. Among these rings are four wins before the Super Bowl era.

Among the home field changes are the placements of the Giants' commemorative 100th-year anniversary photo and a special throwback logo on the 50-yard line. The team has also produced special throwback uniforms for their Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the team's senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy Nilay Shah, this centennial celebration will take up all of 2024.

“We needed to make sure we celebrated all 100 seasons,” Shah said in an interview with the Locked on Giants podcast. “The second thing that we aligned on was the fact that we needed to figure out how to tell our story on a national level…. We want to make sure we have unique activations for all our constituents.”

Team outlook

For the 2024 campaign, the Giants will move forward with Tommy DeVito as part of their three quarterback lineup together with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. DeVito became a fan favorite after stepping in for Daniel Jones, whose season ended with an injury. While his stint as quarterback didn't produce a lot of wins, he still showed flashes during the season.

Moreover, the family of Giants legend Ray Flaherty gave rookie Malik Nabers special permission to wear No. 1 for the 2024 season. The rookie receiver looks to bounce back from an ankle injury that sidelined him through much of the preseason.

Coach Brian Daboll also feels good about his offense. Last season, the Giants' offensive line fell to the bottom of the league due to injuries and subpar performance. The new group of Andrew Thomas, Joe Runyan, Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor should also give fans cause for optimism as they try to make the team's centenary a year to remember.