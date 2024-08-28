New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers will wear the No. 1 jersey after seeking special permission from the family of Ray Flaherty. The legendary Giants star played for the team in 1929 and from 1931 to 1935. He was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and won a championship with the Giants in 1934. He also was two titles as head coach for the Washington Redskins in 1937 and 1942.

Nabers was appreciative via a statement from the team.

“Thank you to the Flaherty family for allowing me to wear Number 1 for the New York Giants. I understand the responsibility and I will do everything in my power to honor the Flaherty family and this organization. I will wear the number with great pride. Can't wait for the season to start.”

We haven't had much chance to see Nabers recently after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the preseason. The rookie spoke up about the injury and clarified its status a few weeks ago.

“As a football player, you always think the worst of anything if you're not able to play,” Nabers continued. “To hear the good news come back saying that it was really nothing, that it was just going to take rehab and time, that was great to hear…Yeah, pretty cautious to see how I feel. Make sure I'm 100%,” he said. “Make sure I can practice at a high speed and play at full speed.”

What Malik Nabers, his No. 1 jersey bring to the Giants

Nabers was down after a poor performance during a joint practice with the New York Jets. He spoke about his feelings after dropping what would have been a sure touchdown.

“It bothered me pretty bad,” Nabers said. “If I had to do it again, I would work on something different on catching the ball. I'll just go look at it, see what I can do better, and just practice that. Practice getting my eyes around faster and finding the ball in the air. I had too many drops. I had a lot of catches that could have been made on the field. So, that was about me. But it was a great competition day, a great workday.”

Recently, our very own Mike Johrendt broke down what Nabers can do via a fantasy football context.

“All reports in training camp so far have shown that Nabers has been everything his college tape showed he would be, and that the Giants definitely have their WR1 of the future. The former LSU Tigers star receiver will be looked to early and often during the upcoming NFL season, and you should keep him on your radar as you enter into your fantasy football drafts.”

The pressure is mounting on Nabers and all there's left to do is for him to prove he can live up the praise being heaped on him by players and coaches.

The Giants begin their season against the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m. EST.