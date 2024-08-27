On Tuesday, the head coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants took another stride toward finalizing their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Daboll announced that the team would have three quarterbacks–Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock–on the Giants roster when things get underway, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

DeVito captured the hearts and minds of the football world last season when he stepped in following Jones' season-ending injury. While the results didn't include a lot of wins, DeVito did have several surprising moments throughout the campaign, and also went viral on the Internet for his and his family's willingness to lean into their Italian heritage at times, which turned into somewhat of a viral marketing campaign for the family.

Particularly, it was DeVito's agent Sean Stellato, who at times appeared on the MetLife Stadium sidelines as if he had just stepped right out of a Godfather sequel, who was one of the biggest reason's for the family's viral success.

Of course, the main thing on the minds of Giants fans is going to be results on the football field, and right now, it's unclear if any of the quarterbacks on their roster will be able to provide much in the way of that this year.

Jones will be the starter on day one barring injury between now and then, but there are legitimate questions about his capability for the job following a horrific 2023 season before his injury. While DeVito and Lock both had their moments in backup roles with their respective teams this year, it's unlikely that either will be able to hold down the fort for too long in the case of an injury.

In any case, the Giants are slated to get things underway on September 8 vs the Minnesota Vikings at home.