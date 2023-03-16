Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell is signing a contract with the New York Giants, the Score NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“The former Buckeye star comes off a career-best 62/623/3 with the #Colts last season, adding 2 rushing TDs as well,” wrote Schultz.

A former second-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL draft, Parris Campbell spent four seasons with the Colts since he first took to an NFL field in a 30-24 win by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. The 6-foot wide receiver garnered 983 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his young career, peaking at 623 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions in the 2022 season.

Campbell took snaps against the Giants in a 38-10 New York win at MetLife Stadium in Week 17, a game that saw quarterback Daniel Jones end the day with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns on 24 passing attempts. He led all Indianapolis receivers with 52 receiving yards and three receptions on six targets.

Parris Campbell joins a wide receiver room that combined for just over 3,400 receiving yards in 2022, putting them at 27th in the league behind the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the NFL.

The Giants finalized a trade for tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Free Agency. Las Vegas took home a third-round pick in the transaction.

In a March interview, Waller expressed his excitement to work with head coach Brian Daboll and his offensive scheme, a system known for elevating playmakers like Parris Campbell.

“With Dabs, just seeing him from when he was in Buffalo, you just see a high-octane offense,” Waller said, via the Giants website. “A lot of playmakers, ball just flying around the yard no matter the weather conditions. It’s just an exciting brand of football, and you can tell by the way he’s come here, I feel like he’s really empowering players.”