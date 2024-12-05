The New York Giants added rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers to their injury report on Thursday, listing him as a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury. The development raises questions about his availability for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jordan Raanan reported the update on X, formerly Twitter: “WR Malik Nabers (groin) a new addition to injury report. He was limited at Thursday’s practice.” This marks the latest setback in an up-and-down season for the first-year wideout.

Nabers’ groin issue has been a recurring concern. While he wasn’t on the injury report last week for the Giants’ Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, he previously missed a Friday practice before Week 11’s game against the Buccaneers with the same ailment. Despite being listed as questionable for that game, he played 93% of the offensive snaps and managed 64 receiving yards. However, the recurring nature of this injury suggests it may be a lingering problem requiring careful management.

Malik Nabers might be out for the Giants matchup against the Saints

Since returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion in Weeks 5 and 6, Nabers has been less effective than earlier in the season. Over the past six games, he’s accumulated 354 receiving yards on 40 receptions without scoring a touchdown. His performances during this stretch pale compared to his early-season form, which included three touchdowns and two games with over 100 receiving yards in the first three weeks.

Compounding matters are Nabers’ issues with dropped passes. He has seven drops this season, including five in the last five games, giving him an 8.5% drop rate—the 13th-highest among NFL receivers with at least 59 targets. His two drops during the Thanksgiving game against Dallas were particularly glaring, given his outspoken criticism of the team’s overall effort following the loss.

“I don’t care about drops. I mean, it’s just part of football,” Nabers said bluntly after the Dallas game. His remarks followed earlier criticism of the Giants’ play in Week 11, when he labeled the team’s performance as “soft as f—.”

As the Giants sit at 2-10 in a disappointing season, Nabers’ availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints could hinge on how he progresses through practice in the coming days. Head coach Brian Daboll and the team will undoubtedly monitor his status closely, as the young receiver remains a key piece of their offense despite his recent struggles. The Giants will release further updates on Nabers’ condition, but for now, his status for Week 13 remains uncertain.