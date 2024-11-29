New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers became vocal again following another disappointing loss. Nabers just four days ago put head coach Brian Daboll on blast over his usage. What was the rookie sounding off on this time?

Nabers took a 27-20 loss with his team to the rival Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. But this time, Nabers didn't mention his head coach in his latest fiery message. He laid out this demand moving forward via The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

“I don’t care about drops. I mean, it’s just part of football,” Nabers began. “[But] I don’t care if I drop the ball six times. Keep throwing me the ball.”

Nabers has delivered his share of epic catches but also costly drops in his NFL debut. The first rounder out of LSU even took blame for one brutal drop against the Commanders back on Sept. 15.

But outside of the missed reception opportunities, Nabers is currently on one astonishing streak — he hasn't caught a touchdown in seven straight games. He hasn't scored since the 11 second mark of the 21-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22.

Did Malik Nabers deliver bad performance in Giants-Cowboys contest?

The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss struggling to get going right away. He started seeing his involvement during the second half — with the game already out of reach.

Was Thursday more of the same for Nabers? This time he became a focal point immediately. Starting quarterback Drew Lock connected his first pass attempt to Nabers, but for only two yards. Lock, though, turned to him again on his second attempt that resulted in nine yards. Nabers even touched the ball on a designed WR jet sweep that gained four yards.

The Giants and Daboll fed Nabers early. They then watched the first-year WR execute this toe drag snag late in the fourth quarter.

That 16-yard sideline grab helped set up the Lock 8-yard scoring scramble run, cutting the Cowboys lead to 27-20.

Nabers led the evening grabbing eight receptions for 69 yards to lead the Giants. Thursday's performance is now the fifth time this year the young wideout finished with eight catches or more in a game.

New York, however, lost its seventh consecutive game this season. The Giants are unfortunately the first team this season to reach 10 losses. Daboll still has a nebulous future amid the losing skid. His pending job status was a topic among NFL fans on the holiday. Regardless of how the rest of the year shakes out, Nabers wants the football despite the case of the drops.