On Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll and his New York Giants dropped to 0-2 on the young season with a crushing loss on the road vs their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders. The Giants and Commanders–both of whom are expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this year–battled back and forth all game, but in the end, Daboll could only watch as Austin Seibert drilled a game-winning field goal for Washington.

After the game, fans of the Giants were understandably upset and took to X, formerly Twitter, to vent their frustrations.

Much of the postgame narrative surrounded New York kicker Graham Gano, who injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff and was unable to return, meaning the Giants had to go for two after scoring touchdowns and saw their game plan as a whole severely compromised.

“If the #Giants had just planned to have a HEALTHY kicker (literally the only thing needed to have won Week 2) I could've found some silver lining in the Vikings looking so good & not as easy of a matchup as predicted,” wrote Dan Schneier of Big Blue Banter on X. “But 0-2 is a tough pill to swallow w/ the upcoming schedule.”

“Absolutely pathetic franchise. 2 point conversions basically a 50/50 play. 0/2 on them,” wrote another user. “First TD, let your punter kick instead of going for 2. Make it make sense.”

Other fans were already looking ahead to the NFL Draft.

“We’re going to get the number 1 pick only to draft ‘Carson Beck',” wrote one fan, referring to the Georgia football quarterback who is expected to go number one overall next spring.

Overall, it was a very disappointing day for the Giants after their season got off to a rough start last week vs the Minnesota Vikings.

New York will have a chance to get in the win column for the first time this season on Sunday vs the Cleveland Browns.