The New York Giants front office agreed to be shown on HBO's Hard Knocks, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how an offseason comes together. It certainly did that. But the Giants are no better off for it.

The series showed, among other things, how the Giants tried their hardest to replace Daniel Jones at quarterback and were okay with letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. New York was coming off a 6-11 season, so the pressure was on for them to have a good offseason. Instead, they watched as their division rival signed their best player and failed to find a new answer at QB. After just one week, it already looks like a very long season ahead for Big Blue.

In an appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast (at the 26:12 mark), former NFL team executive Mike Lombardi said that he thinks much less of Giants general manager Joe Schoen after seeing how he operates. Simmons asked why a team would allow that footage to be made public and Lombardi insisted it's because New York thought it would be a good team.

Giants appearing on Hard Knocks was not a great look

“Because you think you’re good,” Lombardi said. “The answer to the questions is you think you’re good. You think what you’re doing is good. I think it exposed the Giants for incompetence. They had no plan, they had no model. That’s not how you run a team. I’m insulted as a personnel guy who spent my life in the NFL thinking that Joe Schoen did what most people do. That’s not how you run an NFL team. That’s if a guy was in a bar at Biggies in North Jersey, that’s how he would run the team, not how a professional would run the team.”

Watching Schoen tell Barkley he can test the open market and asking for an assurance that he will report back to them with the final chance to make a deal is not a great look. Paying big money for a running back isn't the most savvy move for a team with so many roster holes but the treatment that the team's marquee player got doesn’t inspire confidence. It makes matters worse for the Giants that Barkley wasted no time thriving with the Philadelphia Eagles.

John Mara's team may have won two Super Bowls since 2000 but his team has more often been a laughing stock than a winner.