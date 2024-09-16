The San Francisco Giants locked up their third baseman Matt Chapman for six years in a mega contract extension this month. Despite being well out of the playoffs this season, they like what they see from the Gold Glove third baseman. When the contract extension stalled, World Series champion Buster Posey took matters into his own hands, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“According to sources, the Giants’ executive board led by Buster Posey became so frustrated by the lack of immediate progress between [President of Baseball Operations Farhan] Zaidi and agent Scott Boras after talks began in August that the ownership group took action,” Baggerly wrote. “Sources said Posey personally dealt with Chapman to hammer out the basic structure of the contract, which includes a full no-trade provision — one of the sticking points that Zaidi had not included in the team’s initial proposal.”

Buster Posey has already given so much to the Giants' organization. A Rookie of the Year, an MVP, three World Series, five Silver Sluggers, and now a cornerstone third baseman. Chapman has been spectacular in his first year in San Francisco. He has a .777 OPS, 122 OPS+, 24 home runs, and is still a phenomenal defender.

Things have gone poorly for the Giants this year, with injuries and poor performances plaguing them in a sub-500 campaign. The future is starting to look bright in the Bay with Matt Chapman in the fold.

Matt Chapman brings a bright future to the Giants

Within days of signing with the Giants, Chapman was fielding calls from players who wanted to join him with the Giants. He never said that he was selling people on San Francisco, but Chapman did hint at pending free agents letting him know they were interested. The 2024 free agency class has stars that should excite Giants fans if they are considering joining Chapman.

The biggest name that is available is Juan Soto. He will be 26 by the time he signs a long-term contract with one lucky suitor this winter. While the Phillies, Yankees, and Mets are the heavy favorites, the Giants have shown they are willing to spend money in free agency. If Soto is one of the players blowing up Chapman's phone, San Francisco immediately becomes a National League powerhouse.

Those rumors have started to circulate largely because Soto and Chapman share an agent. If Boras can make a deal for Chapman, why not Soto? But there are other options for the Giants to improve their team. If the Yankees retain Soto, they will likely lose Gleyber Torres. Thairo Estrada is not a long-term option at second base and Torres would be a great addition.

Their pitching plans rely on Blake Snell's contract decision. If he opts out, the Giants should try and sign the two-time Cy Young winner. While he has not been healthy this year, he should bounce back next year with a full spring training. If he leaves, Could Luis Severino or Yusei Kikuchi be lighting up Chapman's phone? Both of the veterans would be solid options to lot in behind Logan Webb.