The New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 4. Ahead of the game, star running back Saquon Barkley is listed as doubtful after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. So, the big question ahead of this big NFC matchup is this: Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs. the Seahawks?

Saquon Barkley injury status vs. Seahawks

On Monday morning, just hours ahead of the Giants-Seahawks Week 4 Monday night clash, NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the question is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs. the Seahawks?

“One injury we have been watching for, I don’t know, maybe forever? Saquon Barkley with his injured ankle,” Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football. “They play tonight — mercifully – he is listed as doubtful, so do not expect him to play. But he is steadily getting better with that ankle injury, and at least next week it seems like he has a realistic chance to be on the field.”

With Saquon Barkley likely out, the Giants will again turn to Matt Brieda, Gary Brightwell, and Eric Gray in Week 4. That trio did not perform well in a Week 3 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

New York only managed 29 total rushing yards in the 30-12 beatdown. Breida was the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 17 yards, while Brightwell added five yards on four carries. Gray, a promising fifth-round rookie from Oklahoma, didn’t play a single offensive snap in the game and only returned kicks.

The Seahawks have one of the best run-stopping defenses in the league in 2023. Through three games, the unit has only allowed 238 rushing yards, the fifth-least in the NFL.