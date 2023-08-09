The New York Giants are in Detroit and have had joint practices with the Lions ahead of their preseason game on Friday, and Jalin Hyatt's college quarterback Hendon Hooker said he is not surprised that Hyatt is showing out at Giants camp.

“I'm not surprised. He grinds for it,” Hendon Hooker said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “This is what we expected. If it was anything different, then something's wrong.”

Hooker threw a lot to Hyatt while at the Tennessee football program last year, helping Hyatt win the Biletnikoff Award. Hyatt's speed was what made him an intriguing prospect, and that has shown in Giants training camp. Not only is Hyatt a threat over the top, but his speed helps him get open in general.

Hooker is in his rookie training camp with the Lions. He described Hyatt as explosive, in a playful way.

“Just very explosive – he's a special athlete,” Hooker said, via Stapleton .”I always told him he can't jump [laughs], but he can run. He can change direction with speed. He's dynamic. So I'm not surprised [with his emergence]. That's him.”

Hyatt has expressed his confidence throughout training camp.

“I belong here,” Hyatt said, via Stapleton. “I definitely belong here.”

Hyatt said that he wants to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award recently as well.

The Giants did not have much speed with their offensive weapons last season. With the addition of Hyatt and Darren Waller, Daniel Jones has some intriguing weapons to throw to for the 2023 season.