The New York Giants may be looking to add linebacker depth during training camp, as free agent LB Anthony Barr intends to visit East Rutherford after taking his last trip to the New Orleans Saints.

Barr is among one of many coveted free agent players shopping around the league for a home in 2023 as the preseason roars on, and it looks like his next stop will be at the Meadowlands.

Barr told CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson that the two sides are working out the time and date for his scheduled visit. He previously passed his physical with the Saints last week, but is checking his options with a few other teams before he makes a final decision

The 31-year-old veteran starred for the UCLA Bruins in college, before he was drafted ninth overall in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He spent eight seasons as a stalwart linebacker for the Vikings, before the two decided to part ways.

He followed that up with one year on the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, where he started 10 games and earned 58 tackles. The Cowboys did not elect to extend Barr after his contract was up, and he hit the open market to look for a home.

It remains to be seen where he will end up as the season approaches, but it is a no-brainer signing for any team looking to add his very active production. The 4-time Pro Bowler has extensive experience in leading an NFL defense, and would be a strong addition to the New York Giants if they are able to cut a deal with him.