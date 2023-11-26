While some reports indicated the Giants weren't seeing eye-to-eye, Brian Daboll confirmed he and Wink Martindale are all good.

Before the New York Giants took on the New England Patriots in Week 12, a report surfaced indicating there was tension between Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale. Daboll shut those rumors down as soon as he could, showing there's no bad blood amongst the Giants coaches.

The Giants came away with a 10-7 win over the Patriots. After the victory, Daboll praised Martindale's work on the defensive side of the ball and denied any beef going on, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

“The biggest argument Wink and I have had is who gets the last slice of pizza,” Daboll said. “I got a lot of respect for Wink. Glad he's on the staff.

Daboll called Martindale's gameplan against the Patriots, “fabulous.” He went on to credit the team's ability to take the ball away and overall fight against New England.

The Giants managed to force three interceptions against the Patriots in Week 12. They forced another three fumbles, although the Pats recovered them all. Overall, New York held New England to 283 yards of offense and seven points. It was just the second time this season the Giants held their opponents under 10 points.

For as good as the defense was, one game against the lowly Patriots isn't going to fix everything. However, it may be enough to fix Brian Daboll and and Wink Martindale's relationship.

At 4-8, the Giants aren't on a playoff trajectory. However, strong coaching and leadership is key to any team's success. Having Daboll and Martindale on the same page of the remainder of the season would be beneficial for the present and future of New York's franchise.