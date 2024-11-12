The New York Giants have struggled through the first part of the 2024 season. New York possesses a 2-8 record following their 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Sixth-year quarterback Daniel Jones has not made the improvement Giants fans and some staff members would have liked to see, and he could take a step back from his starting role. Team GM Joe Schoen revealed insight into how New York will handle potential changes.

When asked how much Daniel Jones' injury guarantee in his contract will factor into a decision on playing him, Schoen gave this response:

“We’re going to evaluate everything the rest of the week. The decisions we make will be football decisions,” the Giants GM said in a media availability on Tuesday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

In Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Jones amassed 190 yards but threw two costly interceptions. After the game, Jones thoughtfully reflected on his performance, recognizing the need for him and the Giants to improve.

“I’m not sure it’s one thing consistently. I think several things, and we’ve got to every game be dialed in on all those critical things that determine winning and losing,” Jones said, per the Associated Press. “It’s very frustrating. Came up short, obviously hurt ourselves a lot. Turnovers were a critical factor in the game. Very frustrating.”

Jones has been going through what seems like an endless cold streak, but there remains hope he can turn things around. Through the first part of the 2024 season, the former Duke standout has amassed 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Joe Schoen and the team decide to keep Jones as a starter going into Week 11. Regardless of who takes the QB1 spot, the Giants must put forth a considerable amount of effort and focus and gain some momentum.