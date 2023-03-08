The New York Giants are rolling with Daniel Jones as their QB1. They agreed at the last minute to a contract extension that avoids the use of the franchise tag and pays Jones up to $160 million. General manager Joe Schoen and company will be investing a lot into an unproven player, though his first year under the new regime inspires confidence.

The Jones contract is a big risk for the Giants but it’s one that they clearly feel comfortable enough to make. Schoen admits that he wishes he could have accepted his fifth-year option last offseason but said that he is very excited to see Jones reach his potential, according to Tom Rock of Newsday.

“If I had thought I would be here a year ago I would have done that fifth-year option,” Joe Schoen said, via Newsday. “There are a lot of positives a 25-year-old man displayed throughout the season…If he’s just at his floor right now, I’m real excited about what his ceiling is going to be.”

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option last season that would have been worth over $20 million. At that time, Jones looked to be on his way out of the league. He responded with his best season yet by becoming a safe and effecient (but not incredible) passer, posting one of the best rushing seasons among quarterbacks in 2022 and leading New York to its first playoff win since 2011.

Daniel Jones is pumped to stay with the Giants but the pressure will really be on him to prove he is more than just a solid quarterback. The money he’s going to make dictates that he will have to be elite.