Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick have been through a lot together in the NFL. The former New England Patriots wide receiver was a huge catalyst in three of Belichick's six Super Bowl-winning seasons as head coach. Now, he's next in the line of individuals who are predicting where Belichick should continue his legendary career.

Edelman appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, explaining why the New York Giants would be a “real enticing” incentive for Belichick to return to coaching. Especially if there's something that opens up in the near future.

“I love Daboll (Brian),” Edelman said. “But the fate of what they (Giants) put on the field, you're going to go down with that ship.”

“If that opens up.. I remember any time we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a jingle in Belichick's spirit,” Edelman continued. “He loved talking about those old Giants teams, and he loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York football Giants.”

Edelman also mentioned that Belichick's family all lives in the Northeast.

Would Bill Belichick coach the Giants if offered?

The Giants are in for a rough season in 2024. Things started off on a dismal note in Week 1, as their offense was held to zero touchdowns. Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones didn't offer much hope, and left the vibes from the Giants fans around MetLife very grim after the first performance of his sixth NFL campaign. He completed 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions.

Daboll is certainly on the hot seat after failing to reach the playoffs last year. He's a career 15-19, with one NFC Divisional round appearance. As Edelman previously alluded to, there isn't much to work with right now in New York. A struggling quarterback, who's glued to a substantial contract. A declining defensive unit, and no current superstars offensively to put points on the board. It could soon be time to clean house, in order to fully maximize the potential of bright rookie WR Malik Nabers.

There is no guarantee that Belichick would accept another head coaching job, even in New York. He's beginning to enjoy his life after coaching, inking lucrative advertising deals and talking football on ESPN airwaves.

Belichick was defensive coordinator for the Giants under head coach Bill Parcells in the eighties, during which the pair won Super Bowl 21 and Super Bowl 25.