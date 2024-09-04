There are rumors about love being in the air between New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Good Morning Football's Kay Adams after an interview that took place between the two in August. On the recent episode of Up & Adams, Kay circled back on the rumors while talking to Jones' teammate, Jermaine Eluemunor, who the Giants added in free agency to shore up their offensive line.

“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, [who] the world [and] internet thinks [is] my boy,” Adams said.

“I’ve seen it, I know what you’re talking about,” Eluemunor said.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Adams said. “A girl can’t win. I’m trying to hype up your boy.”

As the two continued the interview, Eluemunor mentioned that Jones is a good guy, and also talked about how he was going to protect him in the Giants Week 1 matchup against Minnesota Vikings.

“I believe in you. Go protect my boyfriend,” Adams said.

It's obvious that the rumors that they're dating are false, and Adams just wanted to make a joke about a situation that isn't serious.

Where did Daniel Jones, Kay Adams dating rumors originate?

In August, the rumors of Daniel Jones and Kay Adams dating began to come about after an interview they did during the New York Giants training camp. Both seemed to be enjoying the conversation, as Adams asked Jones about other things besides football, making jokes about his beard.

Later on in the interview, Jones mentioned that he was a fan of country singer Zach Bryan, which led Adams to say “I'm a little worried.”

“I'm trying to find some drama here for Giants fans,” Adams said.

Adams always has fun in her interviews, and it seems like it makes the guests feel more comfortable during the interviews. She was also accused of flirting with NBA insider Shams Charania numerous times, and he responded to those rumors on the Pat McAfee show.

“That’s a great colleague of mine. I think she’s amazing,” Charania said. “I think she’s amazing at what she does. I enjoy going on her show. Obviously, she has, to me — like with you, similarly, you make me feel comfortable when I’m on your show. She makes me feel very comfortable. We saw the Super Bowl together. We were in the suite. We were in the FanDuel suite.”