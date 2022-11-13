Published November 13, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will be getting a boost on the outside in Week 10.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is active for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the Houston Texans and is “expected to play and receive significant playing time.”

Golladay was listed as questionable on New York’s final injury report with a knee injury. He last took the field in the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on October 2nd, suffering a sprained MCL.

New coach Brian Daboll told reporters before Friday’s practice that momentum was pointing to Golladay being back in the lineup against the Texans.

“I’m optimistic that he should be ready to go,” Daboll said, per ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Golladay, 29, signed a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency with New York before last season, seemingly filling the team’s void of a go-to receiver. The veteran has struggled to replicate his stellar production as a member of the Detroit Lions ever since, though, finishing with 37 catches for 521 and no touchdowns in 2021. Golladay has two catches on six targets in four games played this season.

The Giants are one of the league’s most pleasant surprises in 2022.

Led by Daboll, hired in January after cutting his teeth as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, New York enters Sunday’s action at 6-2, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second in the NFC East behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Even if the Giants are unable to catch Philly at the top of the division standings, expect them to earn one of the NFC’s wild card playoff spots barring a late-season collapse.

Relying most on a resurgent campaign from star running back Saquon Barkley, New York has been solid on offense for the most part this season. Still, it’ll certainly be a boon for Jones and company to have a playmaker like Kenny Golladay back on the field, even if he’s more decoy than No. 1 option.