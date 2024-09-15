The New York Giants fell to 0-2 on the season after a 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and although rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had a good day overall, his drop on a crucial 4th-and-4 late in the game led to Washington going the other way and kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired. Nabers took the blame for the loss.

“I'm disappointed, I mean, no matter how good of a game you can play, that last play came down to me,” Malik Nabers said, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. “I'm hurt that I let those veterans down, I mean they know what kind of player I am, Dex (Dexter Lawrence), (Brian) Burns, Isaiah (Simmons), I know what kind of confidence they got in me. So just letting those guys down, it just, I don't never want to let my team down. That's the main motto that's in my head, just don't let my team down. I let my team down.”

It is worth noting that the reason the Giants needed to go for it on 4th-and-4 in field goal range is that kicker Graham Gano was hurt, so they were unable to kick for the lead in that situation. Nabers dropped an open pass on the sideline that would have allowed the Giants to run down the clock as they went for the go-ahead score. Instead, the Commanders went down the other way to win the game

Malik Nabers a bright spot for Giants despite loss to Commanders

If the Giants had an active backup kicker, they likely would have come away with the win and the 4th down attempt to Nabers would not have been necessary, as they could have kicked extra points. Still, it was a day in which Nabers displayed his ability, catching 10 balls for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is undoubtedly a huge part of the team's future.

The future overall is murky amid the 0-2 start, and if things continue to get worse with the schedule getting tougher, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could be in trouble. However, there is a long way to go.

The Gians will try to bounce back in Week 3 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, and Nabers will hope to have another productive day.