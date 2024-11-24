With Malik Nabers back in the lineup, it seemed like things could go well in the New York Giants' first game without former quarterback Daniel Jones. However, things imploded and head coach Brian Daboll’s firing feels imminent with the locker room on the verge of combusting.

Comments from the locker room may hasten Daboll’s departure, according to posts on X by Connor Hughes and TheGiantsWire.

Hughes: “If Brian Daboll & the #Giants coaching staff haven’t lost this locker room already … it’s hanging on by a thread. These words from players are alarming.”

TheGiantsWire: “John Mara's vote of confidence and the recent reporting have to be out the window at this point. Player reaction after this one speaks volumes…and usually gets people fired.”

Baker Mayfield scored one of Tampa Bay's four rushing touchdowns as the Buccaneers beat the Giants, 30-7. The win ended a four-game losing streak for Tampa Bay and extended the Giants’ losing skid to six games. The Giants fell to 2-9 on the season.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll feeling more heat

When the players feel empowered to openly complain to the media, it’s never good for the head coach. Malik Nabers raised objections after Sunday’s loss, according to nypost.com.

“First, second quarter, I don’t get the ball,” Nabers said. “Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can’t do nothing. Start getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

It’s especially bad since Daboll is the play-caller. Nabers had zero targets in the first half, but managed six catches for 6ths 4 yards in the game.

“Talk to (Daboll) about that,” Nabers said. “They come up to me and ask me what plays I want and that was that. I don’t know.”

And Nabers threw more fire at Daboll, saying ““Obviously, it ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback. Take a look. It ain’t the quarterback.”

Giants ownership seems to be behind Daboll, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated how long that might last, according to espn.com.

“Owner John Mara went on record last month saying that Daboll and Schoen would be back in 2025,” Fowler wrote. “But it raises the question: Will he actually follow through? I've talked to people in and around that situation who believe Mara really does want to keep them both. With the notion that he has been cycling through coaches every 2-3 years and would very much like to stop. Thus far, he has bought into the Daboll/Schoen vision and trusted them to make the decision to bench Jones. The pairing has yet to pick its own quarterback of the future, too.

“Others around the league are a tad more skeptical, with some people who follow these types of things closely forecasting it more like 50-50. If it's Week 17, MetLife Stadium is half full and the Giants are stuck on two wins, Mara's stance will be tested.”