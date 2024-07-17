Quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are currently ramping up for what sure figures to be a highly consequential 2024-25 NFL season as for the future direction of the franchise. The Giants are coming off of a disastrous season that saw Jones severely underperform relative to the lucrative contract he signed the previous summer and then get hurt about halfway through the proceedings, opening the door for a Motley crew of quarterbacks to help the Giants stumble across the finish line.

In this year's draft, the Giants had several areas of need to choose from, but one area that was clearly in need of some improvement was in the receiving department, especially now that Darren Waller has retired. New York ended up drafting wide receiver Malik Nabers out of LSU in the first round of the draft, and if his teammates' reports from practice are any indication, the rookie is already making waves and looks set to contribute at the NFL level right away.

“He’s looked good,” said Giants teammate Darius Slayton, via the All Facts No Breaks with Keyshawn Johnson podcast on YouTube. “Honestly in my opinion he reminds me of Ja'Marr Chase, it’s like a clone.”

Slayton then broke down the similarities he sees between Nabers and Chase.

“Malik’s about 6 foot, they’re about the same size,” said Slayton. “Dimensionaly they’re about the same, his body movements, it’s actually kind of weird watching him move around. He’s really talented, he’s got good hands. For us, our system, the biggest hiccup as a rookie is trying to get down all the terminologies Daboll has for us, but once he gets all that down, you know I think he’ll have no problem having success.”

Nabers and Chase both attended LSU in college and indeed have a similar physical profile, one that Giants fans hope will translate for Nabers at the NFL level in the same way it did for Chase.

A make or break season in New York

While there is pressure for every team in the NFL to perform well for their fans, perhaps no team will be under more scrutiny, considering not only their current situation but also their media market and fanbase, than the Giants.

Less than two years ago, it seemed that the world was head coach Brian Daboll's oyster, as he had just led New York to an unexpected playoff appearance that resulted in a surprise road win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. Daniel Jones, while still having clear flaws, performed well in that game and throughout the season as a whole, and was rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

Fast forward a year and some change, and the vibes around the Giants organization have done a complete 180, as all of that fresh optimism seems to be gone, and so too are several key pieces, including running back Saquon Barkley, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

If the Giants are going to turn things back in the right direction this year, it will be imperative for Nabers and other younger players to perform right off the bat.