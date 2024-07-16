Time is almost up for Daniel Jones as the New York Giants' starting quarterback. Although he didn’t get the chance to follow up on his impressive playoff performance with a healthy season and has rarely played on even a decent team, the team is going to be ready to move on soon.

Jones has dealt with a plethora of injuries over his NFL career, the latest being a torn ACL. There’s a chance Jones is able to participate fully in training camp. Competing for his job as he recovers from injury is unfortunate but such is life in the NFL. Fortunately, he should have a shot at keeping his job that isn’t bogged down by injury problems.

In an appearance on the Simms Complete podcast, co-hosted by former Giants star Phil Simms, Jones said he has spent a lot of time in the Giants' facility this offseason and that his rehab has been “going well” so far. With no setbacks to speak of in his “slow, gradual process” that features weekly benchmarks to clear, things are looking up for him health-wise.

“I've had a pretty smooth process. No real setbacks or issues with it, which, I've been fortunate with that,” the Giants quarterback said. “So, it’s been good. At this point, I’m doing pretty much everything — running, cutting, everything I need to do.”

Daniel Jones preparing for 2024 season as Giants look to improve

First-round rookie Malik Nabers should have a major impact on the Giants' offense. The LSU standout will help ease the sting of losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Jones will have to tap into the young receiving core around him, which may lack some polish overall but is still quite talented.

“He’s been fun to watch,” Jones said of Nabers. “He had a good spring. He's come in, played well. You can see the physical tools that he has — his explosiveness but also his strength and how well he catches the ball. I think all those things, he’s done really well.”

Although Jones has dealt with a lot of injuries and team-building problems over the years, he hasn’t shown enough to prove he can be a franchise player. He's entering this season on the hot seat, which he could have avoided had he shown more potential in the past. Jones also mentioned wanting to improve at getting the ball out quicker entering his sixth NFL season, which could prove to be an important improvement.

The Giants have an outside shot at being a Wild Card team but a lot of that hinges on Daniel Jones returning to the solid, mistake-avoiding quarterback he was in 2022. It’s now or never for Jones' future as an NFL starter.