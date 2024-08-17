The New York Giants dealt with a brief injury scare earlier this week. Their star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers twisted his ankle at training camp practice. The severity of the injury was not initially known, but we have since learned that Nabers returned to practice on Thursday.

Now there's a chance he suits up today. According to the team's website, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said “I would say there's definitely a chance (Nabers will play)” in today's game against the Texans.

This is great news for Nabers, who recently promised that he would at least be ready for New York's Week 1 regular season debut.

The New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been getting rave reviews from training camp and joint practice sessions and should be the focal point of New York offense. It would have been a huge blow if he were to miss extended time with an ankle injury.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is confident in his knee ahead of preseason clash with Texans

Giants QB Daniel Jones also spoke with the team's website ahead of today's preseason game. He sounds confident in his knee and ready to go against the Texans.

“I'm ready to play as much as Dabs wants me to play,” Jones said. “I don't know (how long he'll be on the field.) That's probably a better question for him and kind of how he's seeing the whole situation. But I'm ready to play and looking forward to getting out there.”

It is great to see that Jones is ready to go. He made it clear that he is setting realistic expectations for himself.

“For one, it's the first time out in the game situation, live situation,” he said after practice today. “So, you want the operation to be clean and out of the huddle at the line of scrimmage, communicating with the guys and making sure we're ready to go. And then obviously you expect a high level of execution. I think we want to take what we've practiced, what we've prepared, and put it on the field. And it won't be perfect, but we expect it to be good. So, I think we're ready to go.”

Giants fans should be excited to see Jones in a preseason game, even in limited action. The offense will go through Jones in 2024, so it would be interesting to see how he performs. It would also be nice to get an early indication of how well he performs with rookie Malik Nabers.

The game between the Giants and Texans kicks off at 1PM ET today.