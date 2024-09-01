With the 2024 season approaching for the New York Giants, this is a big year for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, as the regime enters year three, hoping to prove that there is some kind of foundation in place to build on for the future.

After a surprising trip to the playoffs in year one of the Schoen-Daboll era in 2022, what could go wrong did go wrong for the Giants in 2023, as they finished with a 6-11 record and although they made an aggressive push for a top three quarterback in the draft, they were unable to move up for one. Instead, they passed on other quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix in favor of wide receiver Malik Nabers. This gives quarterback Daniel Jones one more shot, as New York has a reasonable out in his contract after 2024.

The early weeks provide an opportunity for a good start for the Giants, as they will face the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders. If they cannot do so, it could be another rough season. With that being said, let's get to the bold predictions for the 2024 New York Giants.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. earns Giants' RB1 role

One of the biggest decisions of the offseason was to let running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles, while signing Devin Singletary to fill in the void as the top running back. However, the Giants made an intriguing selection in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year, taking Tyrone Tracy Jr. out of Purdue.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is an intriguing prospect, as he spent four seasons as a wide receiver for the Iowa football program, before transferring to Purdue and transitioning to running back. He found success as a running back in 2023.

Singletary is a nice back, but a veteran at this point in his career. If Tracy showcases more upside when it comes to making plays, the Giants very well could make him the top running back at some point this season.

Dexter Lawrence records first 10+ sack season

The strength of the 2024 Giants might be the defensive line, and that comes as no surprise given that Dexter Lawrence is widely viewed as the best player on the team. Lawrence has established himself as one of the top defensive tackle in the NFL over the past two seasons, putting up historic amounts of pressures from the nose tackle position. He is usually listed in the top three interior defensive linemen alongside Chris Jones and Quinnen Williams.

Lawrence continued his dominance last season, but his career high in sacks was 7.5 in 2022. Lawrence will remain the focus on the Giants' defensive line, but the addition of Brian Burns will only help. Expect Dexter Lawrence to put up double digit sacks this season and possibly become the clear-cut best interior defensive lineman in the league.

Giants bench Daniel Jones, set gear up to replace him in offseason

This is a do-or-die year for Daniel Jones with the Giants. As mentioned before, the team can get out of his four-year, $160 million contract that he signed prior to last season. Not only has Jones' play been disappointing overall in his career, but he has suffered injuries in every season but his best year in 2022.

Coming off of a neck injury and torn ACL in 2023, it is a tough ask for Jones to come out guns blazing in 2023. Maybe he will improve in 2024, but do not expect it to be a season that prevents the Giants from moving on. New York likely will not be in playoff contention down the stretch. If Jones is not injured at that point, look for a potential benching, similar to Derek Carr with the Raiders and Russell Wilson with the Broncos, to prevent injury guarantees from being triggered.

Whether it is drafting a rookie in the draft or making a push for Dak Prescott in free agency, expect a new quarterback under center for the Giants in 2025.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are safe for 2025

Schoen and Daboll are under pressure this season. Players from Schoen's three draft classes have to develop, while Daboll has to prove he can treat his staff better after some internal conflict in 2023. However, the bar likely is not set too high when it comes to the win total in 2024.

Expect the Giants to win 5-7 games this season and for the Schoen-Daboll regime to get a fourth year to help usher in the next quarterback.