The New York Giants have got themselves a stud in Malik Nabers. There were any number of players the Giants could have selected at sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they knew they were getting a great player in Nabers. The rookie is leading by example early in his NFL career, even displaying some accountability and leadership after a tough joint practice.

The New York Jets are doing joint practices with the Giants this week ahead of the annual Snoopy Bowl. Nabers spoke about his struggles during yesterday's joint practice with Michael Eisen of giants.com.

“I mean, they can do that,” Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers said when asked specifically about Sauce Gardner celebrating a Giants incompletion. “They won on the day. Their defense came out here and executed well. We beat ourselves today. So, it's about really going back into our playbook, going back into trying to be us, trying to find this team that we trying to look for. It's going back to the preparation.”

Nabers contributed to the poor afternoon by dropping a Daniel Jones pass that would have been a touchdown.

“It bothered me pretty bad,” Nabers said. “If I had to do it again, I would work on something different on catching the ball. I'll just go look at it, see what I can do better, and just practice that. Practice getting my eyes around faster and finding the ball in the air.”

Nabers has a good mindset for looking at the future, but you can tell that falling short of his expectations really bothers him.

“I had too many drops,” Nabers said. “I had a lot of catches that could have been made on the field. So, that was about me. But it was a great competition day, a great workday.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers issues challenge to Giants rookie Malik Nabers before joint practice

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers made a specific call out to Giants rookie Malik Nabers ahead of this week's joint practices.

Rodgers shared a few statements ahead of joint practices with the Giants. He said that he had no preference for whether he plays in the preseason game against the Giants. Rodgers also noted that this year's training camp is “much harder” than last year and suggested it could be the toughest of his career.

Rodgers also highlighted that he was excited to see Nabers go up against the Jets defense in practice.

“I'm excited to see Malik (Nabers), see what he's all about,” Rodgers said, per ESNP's Rich Cimini. “(It will) be a good opportunity for him, going against our premier corners.”

While it seems like the Jets defense got the upper hand in yesterday's practice, that won't stop Nabers from going back to work the rest of this week.

The Giants and Jets will battle in their preseason finale on Saturday at 7:30PM ET.