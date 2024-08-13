New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with an ankle injury recently during training camp. The 6th overall pick tweaked his ankle during practice on Sunday while doing a drill, but the Giants were never very concerned that it was going to be anything serious. Nabers had some tests done to make sure that everything was 0kay, and it sounds like the results were all good news.

“Brian Daboll said Malik Nabers had all the tests and will be OK,” Dan Salomone said in a post. “‘Nothing serious.' They will keep him down today.”

This is obviously great news for the Giants who begin their regular season in less than a month. Malik Nabers is their prized rookie, and losing him to an injury right now would've been disastrous.

This injury definitely isn't nothing as Nabers will have to ease his way back into things, but based off of what Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday, it shouldn't be very long before Nabers is back and participating at 100%.

“Yeah, sore [on Monday], we'll back off him, take it day-to-day, but that's where we're at with him,” Daboll said, according to an article from ESPN.

The injury didn't happen on contact according to Daboll, but Nabers just twisted his ankle a little bit while doing a drill. It was bothering him a little bit but Daboll reiterated that he would be eased back into everything.

“He just twisted up a little bit, wasn't on contact or anything like that,” Daboll said. “But again, he's a little sore [Monday]. We'll just take it day-to-day and see where he's at.”

Obviously, the main goal of training camp is to get everyone to the finish line without any injuries, but that is a near impossible task in the game of football. Things aren't quite as physical as they are during the regular season, but these teams are still doing practices with pads and playing full contact football during camp and preseason games. Injuries are bound to happen, but this one to Nabers luckily isn't too bad.

The Giants will open the season on September 8th at home against the Minnesota Vikings. Malik Nabers will have a good amount of time to get back to full strength before that game rolls around.

Malik Nabers seems poised for a big rookie season

If Malik Nabers can quickly return to full strength and stay healthy during his first season in the NFL, he should be a major part of this Giants offense. Nabers was an absolute force at LSU last year as he hauled in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those are video game numbers for a college football player, and those incredible statistics are why he was chosen with the number six overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants got a good one with their early first-round pick, and they are hoping that Nabers can help this offense find a groove this season. This team is desperate for success, and Nabers can help make it happen.