New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered what's believed to be a “minor” ankle sprain at training camp on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported earlier Sunday that Nabers had to take off his left shoe and limped off the field during practice.

Leonard added that “Nabers was reaching down and touching the top outside of his left foot. He is now sitting on the ground with his sock off being looked at by three members of the training staff.” The rookie wideout was able to get to his feet but was “moving very slowly.”

Raanan previously said the early indications showed the injury wasn't serious, and his latest update confirms this. This is good news for a Giants team that made Nabers the second wide receiver drafted in 2024, selecting him sixth overall after Marvin Harrison Jr. went fourth. New York took Nabers over Rome Odunze, who went ninth to the Chicago Bears.

Malik Nabers' early returns for Giants

Malik Nabers has made waves in training camp, showcasing his explosive big-play ability on numerous occasions. The rookie has even gone viral for getting open and being missed by Daniel Jones thanks to underthrows. Nabers also made headlines with his fists, as he and Kerby Joseph exchanged punches during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

Nabers was quiet in his preseason debut, but it wasn't all his fault. The tape shows he got open on several occasions, but Drew Lock wasn't able to deliver him the ball. The young wideout was pleased with how he played and knows the catches will come as long as he continues to get open.

The Giants are banking on Nabers' talent to help elevate Jones in his return from injury. New York's offense was one of the worst in the NFL last season, so there's basically nowhere to go but up. it seems Nabers shouldn't miss too much time and will be back on the field soon to boost this offense.