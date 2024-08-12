New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers left practice early on Aug. 11 because of a left ankle injury. Nabers sustained the injury during a drill toward the end of practice, and he removed his cleat on the sideline to let trainers examine him. There was no major concern over the injury, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll was able to give an update on Nabers the next day.

“We think he’s ok. I don’t think it’s a fracture,” Daboll said, while also saying that Nabers is day-to-day and they were going to hold him back from practice.

It would be ideal to play this safe with Nabers, and there might be a chance that he doesn't suit up until Week 1, assuming the injury doesn't take long to recover from.

The Giants will need Malik Nabers this season

Malik Nabers, the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is going to contribute a lot to the New York Giants in his rookie season. The team will be looking for a spark on offense, and Nabers will be that option for them and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Nabers probably didn't start his NFL debut like he wanted after having no receptions in the Giants' preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. He and Drew Lock didn't connect for a completion, but Nabers was happy to be on the field.

“It felt good to be back on the football field, playing a real game,” Nabers said after the game. “We had a plan, I wasn’t sure if I was playing. I did a very good job of getting open, but everything has to go my way to get the ball.

“I think I could’ve done a better job of creating separation, getting better looks for the QB to throw the ball in better spots. That’s all I can do — continue to do what I do.”

Not only do fans think that Nabers is going to be hard to stop, but his own coaches see potential in him being a top receiver.

“He’s shown me that, in my mind, he’s a true No. 1 receiver in this league,” Giants' secondary coach Jerome Henderson said. “There are going to be some [opposing] corners that are going to see this guy as a young player — and they’re going to have their hands full. They’re going to see that this dude is a real big-time player.”

Nabers has the skillset to be a dynamic receiver in the league, and that's why the Giants picked him that high in the draft. If Nabers can start the season healthy, he can get the chemistry going with Jones early, and as the season continues, many people should see the potential that he has in the league.