The San Francisco Giants extended their improbable win streak to eight games on Monday night, after an epic splash walk-off homer by Mike Yastrzemski.

The veteran blasted his second home run of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning to defeat the San Diego Padres by a score of 7-4.

WALK-OFF MIKE YASTRZEMSKI 💥 Giants get to 8 straight! 🙌pic.twitter.com/99iOqQmDhh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

The Giants' twitter account was so pumped, they dubbed it the “Mike Yastrzemski game” because of all of his contributions.

THE MIKE YASTRZEMSKI GAME!!!! — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 20, 2023

One Bay Area reporter summed up everything that Yastrzemski did on Monday night, calling him “100% DAWG” after his multi-HR performance. He noted the crucial tag up from third base in the ninth to tie the game and force extras, before winning it himself.

– Hustle play at 3rd to tag up and tie the game 🏃🏻

– 2 Home runs 💥

– 1 Splash hit walk off 💦 Yaz = 100% DAWG pic.twitter.com/M4tgQ5hyse — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) June 20, 2023

Another fan went deep into the record books to point out an incredible stat. Mike Yastrzemski now has two multi-home run games against the San Diego Padres, both of which ended in a walk-off. The first was in July 2020, when the outfielder splashed it into the almost identical spot in right field to give the Giants a win.

that is the second time in mike yastrzemski’s career that he’s hit a walk off lefty lefty splash hit for his second home run of the game against the padres — Brennan 🐧 (@BayAreaBrennan) June 20, 2023

A researcher for CBS Sports pointed out another epic stat that brought the story full circle. Mike is the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, and he just tied his four career walk-offs with the splash into McCovey Cove. His Hall of Fame grandfather was almost certainly watching with immense joy to see the veteran accomplish the feat.

Mike Yastrzemski now has the same number of walk-off HR in his career as his grandfather Carl Yastrzemski (4)pic.twitter.com/m2Kq6zO6Fe — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) June 20, 2023

After all of Yastrzemski's heroic plays on Monday night, the Giants now sit with eight wins in a row as they look to close the gap on the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are now only three games out of first in a loaded NL West division, and this is stacking up to be a wild summer race for the playoffs.