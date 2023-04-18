A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The New York Giants aren’t considered to be a quarterback-needy team heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. For one, they just signed Daniel Jones to a huge four-year deal worth $160 million back in March. That said, the Giants appear to be showing interest in at least one quarterback prospect in the form of Tennessee Volunteers product Hendon Hooker.

Via Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network:

“Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is visiting the #Giants tomorrow, sources say. Hooker’s busy pre-draft tour continues, as teams are gathering as much information on him and his recovery as they can.”

The Giants hold the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and it’s likely they’ll use that on a non-quarterback player. Hendon Hooker can potentially still be available by the time the Giants are asked to name their first overall selection, so his visit with the Giants will be a chance for him to show why New York should consider him as part of the team’s NFL Draft game plan. Should the Giants take him, Hendon Hooker will be nothing more than a backup to Jones, who also has veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor working behind him. Plus, Hooker is still in the process of recovering fully from a devastating torn ACL injury he suffered late last college football season against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Hendon Hooker, who started his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies before transferring to Knoxville, amassed 8,974 passing yards and 80 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions in a total of five seasons.