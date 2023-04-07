With the 2023 NFL Draft just three weeks away, it’s time to break down one of the top rising prospects, Hendon Hooker. While there are some questions surrounding the Tennessee star quarterback, there’s no doubt he’s drawing tons of interest from several NFL teams. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the team to draft Hendon Hooker.

There are some concerns with the 6-3, 217-pound signal-caller. Already 25, he’ll be the third oldest QB to ever get drafted, behind John Beck (who was 26 in 2007) and Brandon Weeden (28 in 2012). He’s still recovering from a devastating torn ACL suffered last November, but he’s reportedly on track to be ready for Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

He plays with plus arm strength, accuracy, and athleticism, and there’s no doubt he has the poise, composure, and footwork to consistently win from inside and outside the pocket. Without further adieu, let’s take a look at the odds and prediction for what team will draft Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Team To Draft Hendon Hooker

Minnesota Vikings: +800

Tennessee Titans: +1000

Detroit Lions: +1000

Seattle Seahawks: +1400

Indianapolis Colts: +1400

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1400

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has arguably the third-best quarterback in the NFC right now but that just highlights the massive disparity between the play from under center in each conference. The team doesn’t have a long-term answer at the most important position, either, as Kirk Cousins is also 34 years old and is scheduled to hit free agency next year.

Cousins has had moments of brilliance throughout his career, but he’s really struggled in the playoffs (1-4 career record) and under the lights (11-18 all-time in prime time with a 2-10 mark on Monday Night Football).

One issue for the Vikings is their minimal draft capital, with just five total picks (23, 87, 119, 158, 211) at their disposal. That makes it difficult for them to give up the potentially necessary compensation to trade up to secure Hooker ahead of other interested teams, without forking over draft picks from next year’s class, when they’re also limited to five picks.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has recently emerged as a top landing spot for Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker, following a report from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah (which AtoZ Sports confirmed) that the Titans are one of the teams “exploring” a trade-up for the No. 3 overall pick with Arizona to leapfrog the Colts.

We saw a potential blueprint for that trade two years ago when the 49ers sent their 2021 (No. 12), 2022, and 2023 first-round picks—along with a 2022 third-rounder—to the Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick to grab Trey Lance. It’s worth noting that new Titans GM Ran Carthon was part of the 49ers’ staff at the time.

The Titans took Malik Willis in the third round of last year’s draft, but he struggled immensely in his rookie campaign and doesn’t offer anywhere near the upside of Richardson, Levis, or Hooker.

If the Titans decide they don’t want to follow in the 49ers’ footsteps, they should be prime candidates to try to track back from the No. 11 slot, which will be very appealing to a few teams picking in the teens that are looking to move up for the top corners and the top wide receivers in this year’s class.

Hendon Hooker just met with the team on Wednesday, and the local product would be an ideal fit for the Titans.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is coming off a terrific resurgent campaign in Ben Johnson’s offense and helped lead the Lions to their first winning season since 2017. The 28-year-old earned some job security with his strong season and the Lions have a well-built, young roster that’s only going to improve, assuming they stay healthy.

But they’re about to use up the last of the Rams’ draft picks from the Matthew Stafford trade, and it’s an open question whether Goff could hold Detroit back from reaching its full potential. Flushed with draft capital (including picks 6, 18, 48, and 55), the Lions are in a great spot to invest in a high-upside quarterback prospect like Richardson, Levis, or Hooker.

Hooker, in particular, is already close with Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew. In an interview at the Senior Bowl, Hooker told the Detroit Lions Podcast that he’s known Agnew for years after growing up in the same area in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith stepped out of the shadow from the backup role under Russell Wilson last season and spearheaded the Seahawks’ stunning path to the playoffs with a massive breakout season, culminating in his first trip to the Pro Bowl, along with being named as the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith just signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks a month ago, but it’s a team-friendly, incentive-laden deal that leaves the door open for the Seahawks to comfortably select his successor in three weeks.

Flushed with draft capital (including picks 5, 20, 37, and 52), Seattle is well-positioned to invest a premium pick in a high-upside quarterback prospect like Hooker.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis is also among the top destinations for Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis but it’s a definite possibility that another team trades up with Arizona and snatches Indy’s preferred QB target.

If that happens, the Colts could opt to wait on a quarterback and trade back with a team looking to secure that fourth quarterback or trade back two or three spots with a team looking to take a top defensive lineman.

It’s also not out of the realm of possibility that the Colts settle on Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez or take defensive tackle Jalen Carter if they don’t receive an adequate trade offer. Don’t be shocked if the Colts then trade back up into the first round to take Hendon Hooker, who was among their official Top 30 visits.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hendon Hooker is among one of the few prospects that have made official Top 30 visits with the Buccaneers, who are in a prime position to select the fifth and final first-round quarterback in this year’s class as they enter a complete rebuild with Baker Mayfield operating on a one-year, $4 million contract and currently atop the depth chart ahead of an unknown commodity in third-year QB Kyle Trask.