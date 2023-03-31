We still anticipate the New York Giants to make further changes in the offseason of 2023. They’ve done rather well, yet there are still gaps to fill. They can do so through the draft, but they can also take into account the trading market. Here we’ll look at one perfect NFL trade the New York Giants must complete in the 2023 offseason to improve their depth moving forward.

In 2022, the Giants had a successful season. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and even won a playoff game. The Giants had new leadership in general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who quickly turned the team around. Despite this, the Giants were still dealing with the consequences of previous management decisions. As such, the team has faced tough decisions during the 2023 offseason.

During the current offseason, the Giants completed two significant transactions. They signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a contract and placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. Additionally, wide receiver Darius Slayton returned to the team on a two-year, $12 million deal. The Giants also traded a third-round pick for TE Darren Waller. He has a base salary of $11 million with up to $1.275 million in per-game roster bonuses. He also carries $200k in workout bonuses for 2023. Waller is an excellent player with impressive downfield playmaking skills, making his fit with the Giants an intriguing one.

The Giants also acquired LB Bobby Okereke, who had a strong season with the Colts in 2022. He recorded 151 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass breakups. Okereke received a four-year deal worth $40 million, which was above market value. Meanwhile, the Giants lost several players. These included Julian Love, Kenny Golladay, and Nick Gates. Looking ahead, the Giants have an opportunity to make additional deals in the coming weeks to improve their team depth.

Let’s look at the perfect trade the New York Giants must complete in the 2023 offseason.

Trade first-round pick for Brandon Aiyuk

The Giants may be interested in acquiring Brandon Aiyuk, the wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. Sure, some fans and the media are calling for the Giants to reunite with former player Odell Beckham Jr. However, Schoen may be more interested in younger players like Aiyuk, who has more potential for the future.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, the Niners’ general manager, John Lynch, reportedly plans to pick up Aiyuk’s $14.1 million fifth-year option for 2024 to show his commitment. Still, he may consider trading Aiyuk if the right offer arises. It’s also worth noting that the Niners may have difficulty moving high-paid receivers in 2024. Take note that Deebo Samuel will have cap hits of $28 million and $24 million in the next two seasons.

Brandon Aiyuk takes the screen pass for the touchdown 🔥pic.twitter.com/9ydWvUs2BA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

Acquiring Aiyuk would be a beneficial move for the Giants. He could negotiate a contract extension to bring his cap number down to a reasonable level. As the leading receiver for the 49ers last season, Aiyuk caught 78 of 114 targets for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. For sure, these make him an attractive addition to the Giants’ offensive lineup.

Despite adding several offensive players during the offseason, the Giants still lack deep threats on the outside. Aiyuk’s skills would fit well with the Giants in this regard. However, with their pick at 25th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, the Giants are unlikely to secure one of the top rookie wideouts. Thus, trading for a player like Aiyuk would make more sense. That’s even if it means giving up their draft pick.

It’s worth noting that Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Zay Flowers (Boston College), and Josh Downs (North Carolina) are all promising young wideouts. All of them could be available for the Giants at No. 25. However, they don’t have the proven track record of someone like Aiyuk.

Hyatt is an agile and explosive athlete with impressive acceleration and speed. That said, his slim build and lack of physicality could be an issue at the position. While he has little production outside of the slot, his release package has yet to be fully tested. Next, Flowers had a standout year in college. However, his size may limit him to slot-only duties at the next level. As for Downs, he is a productive slot receiver with the ability to win at all levels of the defense. It’s just that his blocking and occasional drop issues could be concerns.

Ultimately, the Giants would be wise to go for the sure thing and trade the No. 25 pick for Aiyuk. Aiyuk is undoubtedly a game-changing player, but it may be too costly for the Giants to acquire him. In that case, they could consider Jerry Jeudy from Denver as an alternative option. The Broncos have reportedly set a first-round draft pick as the asking price for Jeudy, but as the NFL Draft approaches, they may lower their demands. Jeudy has been linked with the Giants for some time, and fans are excited about the prospect of him catching passes from Daniel Jones. Denver is actively trying to trade Jeudy, and they may eventually come to realize that a second or even a third-round pick would be enough.