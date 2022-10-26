Nick Gates making miraculous return to Giants after whopping 7 surgeries

The New York Giants will be getting a key piece of their offensive line back in Week 8. OL Nick Gates, who broke his fibula and tibia last season in Week 2, is getting added to the active roster Wednesday after undergoing a whopping seven surgeries, per Jordan Raanan:

“He’s back! Giants OL Nick Gates will be added to the active roster Wednesday, per source. His 21-day window on PUP expired today. It’s the next step in an incredible comeback from gruesome leg injury. Gates needed 7 surgeries after fracturing his fibula + tibia Week 2 last year.”

Now that is inspirational. Gates went to hell and back to just get his leg recovered and there was even a time when he almost lost it altogether. The injury was brutal in the first place, with his leg literally facing the opposite direction. The Giants OL definitely thought football was done at one point, but instead, he’s returning.

The addition of Gates to New York couldn’t come at a better time, either. Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson both just suffered injuries, two key pieces of the o-line. Gates was the starting center for the Giants in 2020 and will be able to fill the void for one of them. He’s also capable of playing guard.

Gates always remained in good spirits through this last year. When he suffered the injury in November of 2021, the 26-year-old went off the field smiling. Gates knew he’d somehow play again. Optimism was key. Even Giants coach Brian Daboll has loved what he’s seen from Gates. Via ESPN:

“Nick has done a good job since he’s been out here working out,” coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week.

The Giants face the Seahawks in Week 8.