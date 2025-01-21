Amid his interview with the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown's speech to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes is gaining traction. Brown addressed the Buffaloes in October and the full comments were captured by Reach The People Media.

“I know every week you see a whole bunch of scouts here, whether it's Tuesday, Wednesday, but the biggest thing I want you guys to know is when you think nobody's watching, somebody's watching,” he said to the players. “ Right? Whether it's between going from reps…special teams to o and d to walk through. We're looking at everything, whether it's your mannerisms, your attention to detail, what kind of teammate you are, how do you train, it's not just Saturdays or Fridays or complain on Thursday. It's what do you value in the process?”

He continued, “ So when you think about people, process, culture, what I see you guys doing, especially today, Be intentional in everything you're doing in your process. The people value your brotherhood, your coaches, your QC, your assistants, you know, good advice can come from anywhere. A lot of these guys have been in your seat and want the best for you. And the thing is, they can't do it for you. They can't ever want it for you more than you want it for yourself. So just be conscious of it. Don't piss a day away and just say, hi, I'll get it back the next day. Cause it may be a day where we're all here.”

Colorado clearly headed the message, as they finished the year 9-4 and were close to a birth in the Big 12 National Championship. Shedeur Sanders specifically showed many flashes of brilliance in his college career at both the FCS and FBS levels.

In 2022, Shedeur Sanders made headlines with his move from Jackson State to Colorado for the 2023 season. During his two years at Jackson State, Sanders delivered impressive stats, racking up 6,983 passing yards with 616 completions out of 901 attempts and 70 touchdowns. He kept turnovers to a minimum, throwing just 14 interceptions, and averaged 268.6 passing yards per game. His standout performances earned him the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the esteemed Deacon Jones Award.