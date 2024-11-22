The New York Giants released Daniel Jones this morning, which came as a shock to many. After signing a four-year, $160 million extension in 2022, he's officially out of the Giants franchise, and their owner, John Mara shared a statement on the decision.



“Daniel (Jones) came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Mara said. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

The Giants have had a terrible season, justified by their 2-8 record. Although top running back Saquon Barkley left for their division rival, this was the first season of a fully healthy Jones. Despite his health, his numbers were not close to what he could do. He threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions on the year. After a career season in 2022, it might've been a flash in the pan for the franchise.

Could Daniel Jones head anywhere after being released by the Giants?

Considering the timing of the move and how everything played out, some teams might want to wait. They've seen potential with Jones as a dual-threat ability. However, an underperforming two seasons could be the nail in the coffin. Still, some contending teams could use him.

For instance, the New York Jets could pursue Jones either now or in free agency. After the destructive season and Aaron Rodgers possibly not coming back, they could use a new face of the franchise. As of now, it's tough to tell because of how fresh the news is. However, if Jones can improve on the mental mistakes during the offseason, he has the potential to make a significant comeback.