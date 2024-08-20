The San Francisco Giants are trying to stay alive for the postseason by racking up wins against the worst teams in the MLB. First, they defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday, and now, the Giants beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 for a quick two-game win streak that put them at 64-63, good enough for fourth place in the National League West. However, a minor setback occurred for the team as Patrick Bailey sat out the game due to injury.

Thankfully, the catcher issued an update after the game.

“Patrick Bailey called his side tightness ‘very, very minor' and that he was a precautionary scratch,” as reported by Andrew Baggarly on X, formerly Twitter.

The Giants' playoff hopes

Patrick Bailey is one of the league's best defensive catchers, but he has repeated a mid-season slump for the second straight season. In August, he has notched only three hits in 53 at-bats, which forced him to go back to the cages on Monday and do some drills with hitting coaches and extra swings.

He had already spent the weekend in Oakland in the hopes of jumpstarting him out of his slump, but to no avail. Still, Bailey continues to show admirable effort in insisting to start behind the plate every day, despite the fatigue taking its toll on him.

Since Bailey's injury, Curt Casali did his best Patrick Bailey impersonation and mashed the first run in the Giants' victory over the hapless White Sox. Likewise, it was only Casali's first start since July 27.

“It's not easy, for sure, but being a regular is not easy, as well,” Casali said of getting to start against the White Sox. “It's my job to be ready in any situation that calls on me and even if Patty gets scratched, I'm ready to go. I'm generally always fresh, so I was ready to go today. They told me a little bit late, but that's what we get paid to do.”

Disappointment

After a flashy offseason where the Giants signed Blake Snell, the team's playoff hopes dwindle by the day as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres continue to separate themselves from the rest of the NL West. Moreover, Snell plans to test free agency again after this season, the news coming out right when he has begun rounding into form after an early season slump.

The Giants could have traded Snell at the deadline, but instead they face the prospect of letting a two-time Cy Young Award winner walk for nothing, not even a playoff appearance. Whatever happens this season, the Giants will have player decisions to make.