New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones silenced plenty of doubters and won over many during his potent 2022 season. Among them, former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms was left quite impressed with Jones’ fourth campaign with the Giants.

Simms has been releasing his top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL list as of late, and he penciled in Jones at the No. 11 spot. On his “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast, Simms took some time to explain why Jones jumped 10 spots on his annual “Top 40 QB Countdown.”

“He made more with less as much as anybody in football,” Simms said. “Go back and watch. I mean, he’s got games where you go 10–12 plays in a row and nobody’s open, and he’s still getting completions or still getting positive yards. He’s a high-level thrower of the football.

“He hits the bullseye a lot on tight-window throws. … Or there are just the plays where I go, ‘Nobody is open.' Okay, he runs and gets a first down. Or the right guard gets run over, and he had 0.4 seconds to look downfield, and he runs around the edge and gets 15.”

Jones led the Giants to a 9-8 record in regular season play, and he then guided them to an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. New York’s playoff run came to an end in the following round of the NFC playoffs, as the Philadelphia Eagles notched a 38-7 win to punch their ticket to the NFC title game.

Simms believes that Jones deserves much credit for the Giants’ success in the season.

“They could not have won and played the way they did without Daniel Jones’ skill set last year,” Simms said. “His running is in the upper echelon of football. … The context matters. When you dive in and start to watch it, you start to go, ‘Oh, there’s not much to be had in any game.’ And he maximizes it.”

Jones has been a regular at the Giants’ OTAs this year, as he has continued to build early chemistry with the team's new additions on the offensive side of the ball, including Darren Waller.