Published November 11, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

News trickled out last weekend that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing a return from an ACL injury he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. With his health status trending in a positive direction, the market for the services of Beckham Jr. will presumably be heating up soon. Contending teams across the NFL would be wise to add a talent like Beckham Jr., potentially including the New York Giants. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Giants running back Saquon Barkley would like to reunite with his former teammate.

When asked about Beckham Jr. on Friday, Barkley told reporters that “[Beckham Jr.] knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him,” adding that he believes “it would be a great story [for Beckham Jr.] to come back.”

Beckham Jr. was selected by the Giants with the 12th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. In his Giants’ career, the former LSU product logged 390 catches for 5476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns to go along with three Pro Bowl appearances from 2012 to 2014 and an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor, per Pro Football Reference.

Though their time in New York only overlapped by one season in 2018, Barkley and Beckham Jr. joining forces to bolster a 6-2 Giants team with playoff aspirations under first-year head coach Brian Daboll would be remarkable for the franchise. But will Saquon Barkley’s appeal to “home” convince Odell Beckham Jr. to come back to the Big Apple?