The San Francisco Giants are heading toward rock bottom. Entering May with a dismal 11-16 record, the Giants took another hit on Monday when they announced that Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski were both heading to the injured list.

The loss of two key veteran bats is the last thing the Giants needed right now but they will have to deal with the absences of two of their leaders. Yastrzemski is hitting just under .300 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 25 games, while Crawford is struggling with a .169 batting average and five extra-base hits.

The Giants offense hasn’t exactly been the problem but losing both of these bats is going to be a tough pill to swallow. The Giants lost both games to the San Diego Padres in Mexico City over the weekend as they allowed 22 runs in the process. San Francisco’s pitching staff has a 4.75 ERA which is bottom 10 in the league.

The Giants are expected to be a fringe playoff contender two years removed from a 107-win season in 2021. They followed that with an 81-81 season in 2022 missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski are two of the longest-tenured Giants on the roster, adding another element to how much the team will miss them during the injuries. It remains to be seen if the Giants can continue to tread water without two of their better position players. Every team goes through injuries, but how they deal with those injuries will make or break a season.